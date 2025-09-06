“Flights are operating as usual today.”

Metservice meteorologist Oscar Shiviti said the wild weather was caused by a front moving up the country on Friday, with rainbands creating a risk of thunderstorms.

Wellington Airport. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“The front moved up the South Island through the morning and afternoon, then in the evening, reaching the lower North Island, and thus the resultant “stormy weather”."

Showery conditions late morning and this afternoon are expected in Wellington as a front moves through, with cool southerlies behind it.

“A low risk of thunderstorms is associated with these afternoon showers. The showers clear this evening, then clears skies by the end of the day.

“As a result of the cool southwesterlies, frosty conditions in sheltered places are expected overnight and tomorrow morning.”

Shiviti said there will be another southerly change late tomorrow morning and into the afternoon with a few showers, bringing an end to the clear morning skies. Showers are expected to clear by the evening.

🧐🗒️Morning Weather Round-Up



☔It’s been a wet day for many so far this morning, especially for those in the North Island as a rain band (indicative of a front) moves through. Those in the west and the north of the island have been experiencing more of the wet conditions as this… pic.twitter.com/S58vMybwqV — MetService (@MetService) September 5, 2025

Auckland can expect southwesterly winds, with showers forecast for today, which are forecast to ease this afternoon and become isolated, then clear this evening.

“The risk of thunderstorms remains over the ocean today and is not expected to affect those in Auckland, with the exception of those in Great Barrier Island this morning.

“Southwesterlies persist tomorrow with a few showers arriving around midday and continuing for the rest of the day.”

For the central South Island, wet conditions have already cleared in central areas this morning.

For those in the north and south, showery conditions remain.

In the far south of the South Island, showers are expected to continue until the evening, followed by another front that is expected to arrive with heavier rain tonight, according to MetService.

Four South Island mountain highways have snowfall warnings through to Sunday.

Arthur’s Pass (State Highway 73), the Crown Range Rd, Lewis Pass (SH7) and the Milford Rd (SH94) are under warnings until Sunday morning.

“Snow is expected on the road again tonight with another 1 to 2cm expected to accumulate about the highest parts of the road,” MetService said.

