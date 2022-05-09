Vandalising is not going to win anyone over, is it? Photo / 123RF

Vandalising is not going to win anyone over, is it? Photo / 123RF

Heather du Plessis-Allan is the drive host for Newstalk ZB and a columnist for the Herald on Sunday

OPINION:

If you're not a fan of the kinds of climate activists that glue their hands to walls, then brace yourself because I have got next level douchebaggery to tell you about.

There is a group in the UK called Tyre Extinguishers who go around deliberately deflating the tyres of SUVs and utes because these vehicles are considered the biggest emitters of carbon dioxide on the road.

They have just set up a branch in Auckland of someone – because it's probably just one lonely, bored hand wringer at this stage – who went around deflating tyres in Sandringham last week.

They then popped a flyer on the windscreen of the vandalised cars that said:

"ATTENTION – your gas guzzler kills. We did this because driving around urban areas in your massive vehicle has huge consequences for others."

This is not going to win anyone over, is it?

Is anyone targeted by these people going to get on board with the climate message and realise maybe they should ditch that SUV and catch the bus instead?

I doubt it.

And get a load of this: The flyer then tells people they'll be fine because "you will have no difficulty getting around without your gas guzzler, with walking, cycling or public transport"

Oh yeah. Try telling that to the parent of child who needs to get to the emergency room in the middle of the night and finds their tyre deflated. Or tell that to a plumber who now can't use their ute to get to an emergency callout.

Vandalising other peoples' cars is not going to win anyone over to the cause and make them rethink their emissions.

It's just going to turn people off listening to the message and make some even more determined to give a middle finger to climate initiatives.

Isn't this just a perfect example of one of the core problems with much of the climate message?

It's way too extreme.

We're constantly being told the world is going to end in 12 years if we don't address climate change. Or an entire Wellington suburb could be swallowed up by water in 80 years. Or your "gas guzzler kills" and it's so urgent that someone had to deflate your tyres. And you have to forgo all modern comforts, sew your own clothing, plant potatoes in the backyard and take the bus to your plumbing jobs.

Come on.

Taking one SUV off Sandringham's roads won't do anything when China just gave the green light to three massive coal mines three months ago.

If climate activists want people to react with sympathy rather than anger, they might want to ditch this tactic immediately.