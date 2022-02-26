Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Heather du Plessis-Allan: Motherhood and hopes for the baby's country

4 minutes to read
Newstalk ZB host and Herald on Sunday columnist Heather du Plessis-Allan. 25 February 2022. Photo supplied by Heather du Plessis-Allan.

Newstalk ZB host and Herald on Sunday columnist Heather du Plessis-Allan. 25 February 2022. Photo supplied by Heather du Plessis-Allan.

Heather du Plessis-Allan
By
Heather du Plessis-Allan

Heather du Plessis-Allan is the drive host for Newstalk ZB and a columnist for the Herald on Sunday

OPINION

By now I should be a mum. That is, if everything went to plan.

I'm booked for an induced labour on Friday, two days ago. And I'm writing this before going to the hospital,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.