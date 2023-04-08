Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Heather du Plessis-Allan: Jacinda Ardern the Great of what?

Heather du Plessis-Allan
By
4 mins to read
Having a baby in office was a special and unusual thing: Neve with Clarke Gayford and Jacinda Ardern, along with Minister of Defence Ron Mark, at the commissioning of a ship in June 2019. Photo / NZ Defence

Having a baby in office was a special and unusual thing: Neve with Clarke Gayford and Jacinda Ardern, along with Minister of Defence Ron Mark, at the commissioning of a ship in June 2019. Photo / NZ Defence

OPINION

History will record Jacinda Ardern as one of the country’s greatest prime ministers.

It doesn’t mean she actually was one of the greatest. In fact, I could mount a strong argument for why she

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand