Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Heather du Plessis-Allan: Election 2023: National’s strategy puts Winston Peters in the pound seats

Heather du Plessis-Allan
By
4 mins to read
When you throw Winston Peters a lifeline he boards your boat, charms the sailors and commandeers the vessel, says Heather du Plessis-Allan. Photo / Warren Buckland

When you throw Winston Peters a lifeline he boards your boat, charms the sailors and commandeers the vessel, says Heather du Plessis-Allan. Photo / Warren Buckland

OPINION

The National Party must be regretting their Winston strategy. It hasn’t worked. Instead, it’s put Winston Peters exactly where he wants to be: choosing the next government. Again.

The Nats should’ve ruled him out

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand