Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Heather du Plessis-Allan: Election 2023: Act-NZ First coupling a headache for National

Heather du Plessis-Allan
By
4 mins to read
Winston is so dashing and the ‘Don’t Get Fooled Again’ message is so ambiguous that this billboard, paid for by Act, actually looks like a billboard for Winston, says Heather du Plessis-Allan. Photo / Supplied.

Winston is so dashing and the ‘Don’t Get Fooled Again’ message is so ambiguous that this billboard, paid for by Act, actually looks like a billboard for Winston, says Heather du Plessis-Allan. Photo / Supplied.

OPINION

Chris Luxon should’ve ruled out working with Winston Peters. He’ll regret not doing it. Everyone, in the end, does.

But Luxon’s probably missed his window. It’s probably too late now that Peters’ party, NZ

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand