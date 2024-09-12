Deb and Greg Peters are thankful to Life Flight and other emergency organisations. Photo / Tara Lemana

Every year, more than 2000 people in New Zealand suffer from an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. Only 11% survive. In these moments, every minute is crucial, as a Raumati Beach couple would find out.

Deb Peters and her husband, Greg, were sinking into their end-of-day routine, relaxed on the couch with the evening news murmuring in the background.

The first warning sign was when Greg cracked a joke expecting Deb’s usual chuckle, but received a deafening silence. He turned to find her body completely locked up.

Greg’s fingers were trembling while dialling 111. The operator reassured him that help was on the way and told him to lower Deb to the ground and start lifesaving compressions.

He could barely move her locked-up body. Desperate, he ran to a neighbour for help and together they lowered Deb to the floor. The next few minutes felt like an eternity as Greg compressed Deb’s chest.