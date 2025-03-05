As one of several organisations charged with monitoring and improving the quality of healthcare and services, two things are very important to know about us, particularly in the current environment.

First, we are independent of Health NZ, the Ministry of Health and other key players in the system. This means the system doesn’t get to mark its own homework.

We collect and analyse data and information, including patient experience survey results, that tell us what is going on in the health system. We use this to raise alerts, and highlight areas of concern, new and emerging issues, and opportunities to improve care.

Things issues include such things as rates of deep vein thrombosis occurring after surgery, numbers of pressure injuries in hospitals and aged care, compliance with hand hygiene in hospitals, and what’s happening with people discharging themselves from emergency departments without being seen when they are seriously ill. These are just some of the markers used to assess how things are going with the delivery of care.

We support a national committee of experts who review premature deaths, identify trends and issues, and make recommendations to prevent such deaths.

We regularly bring together all the key players across the system, including consumers, to focus on significant quality and safety issues and how to address them through a multi-agency Quality Forum.

Safety and quality will always be a priority for everyone working in the health system – and a concern for the public.

Our independence means we provide another line of advice, independent insights, to the Minister of Health, alongside the advice they receive from officials.

The second thing that’s important to know about us, is that we give voice to the people who use health services — consumers.

We are formally mandated to do this. We’ve created a code of consumer expectations and work with Health NZ and others to ensure it is observed. It includes ensuring patient experience is reflected in information we provide to decision-makers and involving consumers in all the work we do.

We know from our work that patients who participate in their decisions report higher satisfaction with care; have higher knowledge of their condition, tests, and treatment; have more realistic expectations about benefits and harms; are more likely to adhere to screening, diagnostic, or treatment plans; have reduced decisional conflict and anxiety.

Through our work, we ensure the voices of people who use healthcare and services are heard and areas of greatest need in the community are highlighted.

Amid all the change and uncertainty, we continue to play a vital role as an independent agency monitoring, reporting on and helping improve the quality and safety of healthcare.