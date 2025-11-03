Advertisement
Health watchdog finds opioid safety gap at Counties Manukau hospital after woman’s brain injury

Catherine Hutton
Open Justice reporter - Wellington·NZ Herald·
The Health and Disability Deputy Commissioner Vanessa Caldwell was critical of the protocols for administering opioids at Counties Manukau after a woman suffered a hypoxic brain injury after receiving multiple doses of opioids over 24 hours.

A woman who suffered a hypoxic brain injury after receiving an opioid overdose during her hospital stay “no longer has any quality of life”, according to her brother.

The man made a formal complaint about the care his sister received after she was rushed to a public hospital in

