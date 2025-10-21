Sime said the service was exploring the possibility of undetected community transmission.
Locations of interest the Nelson and Manawatū cases visited while infectious are being investigated.
“These latest cases mean Aotearoa New Zealand is facing an escalating risk of measles outbreaks across the motu,” Sime said.
“That’s why it’s essential that people in these regions – particularly those who have visited any of the published locations of interest – remain vigilant for measles symptoms, and if they start to feel unwell, to stay home and seek healthcare advice.”
The Auckland case is linked to international travel.
Auckland City Hospital’s AED Triage and CDU on Friday, October 17, from 10.30am to 7.45pm, is a location of interest.
Measles symptoms
- An illness that begins with high fever (over 38C), cough, runny nose and sore red eyes (conjunctivitis)
- A rash, beginning on the face and gradually spreading down the body to the arms and legs. The rash lasts for up to one week
- If symptoms develop, people should contact Healthline immediately on 0800 611 116 and stay home until they receive advice from public health services.
The MMR vaccine is free in New Zealand for anyone aged under 18, and for people over 18 who are eligible for free healthcare.
