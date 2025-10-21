Advertisement
Updated

Health NZ warns of rising measles risk after new cases in Manawatū and Nelson

Natasha Gordon
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

New measles cases have today been confirmed in Manawatū and Nelson. Photo / 123rf

Health New Zealand is warning Kiwis of an “escalating national risk” of measles after new cases were confirmed.

Two new cases are in the Manawatū, and one new case is in Nelson. The new cases include two children.

Another new measles case was confirmed in Auckland yesterday.

