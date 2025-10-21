New measles cases have today been confirmed in Manawatū and Nelson. Photo / 123rf

Health New Zealand is warning Kiwis of an “escalating national risk” of measles after new cases were confirmed.

Two new cases are in the Manawatū, and one new case is in Nelson. The new cases include two children.

Another new measles case was confirmed in Auckland yesterday.

Measles is highly contagious and can cause serious and potentially long-term health problems.

National Public Health Service (NPHS) public health medicine specialist Dr Sharon Sime said there is the potential for additional cases.