Health NZ seeking to give more vaping kits to smokers wanting to quit, talks up PR benefits to suppliers

Ethan Griffiths
Multimedia journalist·Newstalk ZB·
Health NZ plans to order vapes, including flavours such as blueberry, to give to people wanting to quit smoking. Photo / NZME

The Government plans to buy more vaping devices to give to people attempting to quit smoking, Newstalk ZB can reveal.

The devices - possibly in the thousands - will include flavours such as cinnamon and blueberry.

But it’s led to concerns from some health groups, including General Practitioners

