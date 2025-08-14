Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Health New Zealand criticises Nurses Organisation over abrupt strike notice withdrawal

David Williams
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Simeon Brown is calling on the NZ Nurses Organisation and Health NZ to get back to the negotiating table. Video / Mark Mitchell

Health New Zealand has criticised the nurses’ union’s actions after a strike at Christchurch Hospital was called off 45 minutes before it was due to begin.

The two-hour strike was planned for the perioperative, theatres and radiology services from 10am to 12pm yesterday.

However, the strike notice was lifted 45

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save