Health NZ’s industrial relations executive lead, Robyn Shearer, said the governing body prepared and postponed planned care and first specialist appointments in the affected departments.

“The strike notice was lifted 45 minutes before the action was due to start, leaving no time to reinstate the postponed planned care and appointments,” she said.

Nurses have been accused of playing with patients' lives after a strike was called off just before it was due to start. Photo / Northern Advocate

“Health NZ is deeply concerned at these actions and the impacts this will have on the 85 patients who had their care postponed yesterday.”

Health New Zealand chief executive Dr Dale Bramley also criticised a post made by an NZNO member on a closed Facebook group, suggesting the withdrawal was to “create chaos”.

“As part of the strategy to create chaos and keep Te Whatu Ora guessing the strike notice has been withdrawn,” the post read.

“Bloody beautiful tactics comrades.”

Bramley said: “I seek your urgent confirmation that this is not a deliberate tactic and your undertaking that this will not happen again.”

NZNO chief executive Paul Goulter told the Herald the Facebook post was made by an enthusiastic member.

“It is indicative of the depth of feeling our members have about their concerns, which haven’t been addressed by Te Whatu Ora through collective agreement bargaining,” he said.

“The threatened strike, as with the other industrial action, was over Te Whatu Ora’s ongoing failure to safely staff these facilities.

“Until Te Whatu Ora is prepared to change their position, member frustration and upset at the risk to patient safety will continue.”

