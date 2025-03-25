- Simeon Brown’s $4 billion plan to fix potholes hasn’t addressed a large pothole at Auckland’s Greenlane Hospital entrance.
- Patients have highlighted the issue, with one posting a photo online.
- Brown said Health NZ made a temporary repair and plans more extensive renovations in a month.
Simeon Brown’s war on the country’s potholes has followed him from the transport to the health portfolio.
The $4 billion Brown set aside to fix potholes over the next three years has not remedied a large pothole at the main entrance to Auckland’s Greenlane Hospital.
A regular hospital visitor, Jason Oxenham, said there was no way to avoid the “moon crater”.
“It’s a big jolt. I wonder what it’s like for people with back pain and other pains. It has been like this for months. It’s crazy.”