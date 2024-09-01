Wellington Regional Hospital has changed its rules about post-birth food, removing toast as an option for new mums. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The debate began when a man posted about the situation on Facebook after his partner had a baby at the hospital.

“The staff told me that they have had their bread supply taken off them so they can no longer make mums a quick bite.”

He was told it had been taken away to cut costs.

The man said he understood that many people brought their own food but said that was not always possible.

“Imagine if you had an emergency and ended up delivering. You wouldn’t have food and if you’re on your own, who’s gonna get it?”

Several people replied to the post saying a milo or cup of tea with toast after giving birth was “the most amazing thing ever”, an “absolute godsend” and the “best toast and tea I had ever had in my life”.

Labour’s health spokeswoman Ayesha Verrall didn’t believe the move had anything to do with nutrition and said it was a cost-cutting exercise.

“This is ridiculous because New Zealand can afford for women to be offered toast after they have given birth. It’s a small comfort for people who are in hospital who might not be able to get a meal in the middle of the night or find a full meal palatable.”

Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora Capital, Coast & Hutt Valley hospital operations group manager Kaye Hudson said care and support for patients at the hospital was a priority.

“Following advice from our dietitians that the provision of bread and spreads is nutritionally sub-optimal for our patients we are instead offering women an after-hours meal post birth.”

The change was made earlier this month, Hudson said.

“We acknowledge there may have been some instances where the change has not been implemented correctly and some women may not have been offered a meal post-birth.”

A woman posted on Facebook that she was also told there was no toast when she had her baby two weeks ago.

“I felt so bad for the nurse who explained it to me as she wanted so bad just to give me something after I pushed bubs out.”







