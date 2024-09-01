“Imagine if you had an emergency and ended up delivering. You wouldn’t have food and if you’re on your own, who’s gonna get it?”
Several people replied to the post saying a milo or cup of tea with toast after giving birth was “the most amazing thing ever”, an “absolute godsend” and the “best toast and tea I had ever had in my life”.
“This is ridiculous because New Zealand can afford for women to be offered toast after they have given birth. It’s a small comfort for people who are in hospital who might not be able to get a meal in the middle of the night or find a full meal palatable.”
Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora Capital, Coast & Hutt Valley hospital operations group manager Kaye Hudson said care and support for patients at the hospital was a priority.
“Following advice from our dietitians that the provision of bread and spreads is nutritionally sub-optimal for our patients we are instead offering women an after-hours meal post birth.”
The change was made earlier this month, Hudson said.
“We acknowledge there may have been some instances where the change has not been implemented correctly and some women may not have been offered a meal post-birth.”
A woman posted on Facebook that she was also told there was no toast when she had her baby two weeks ago.
“I felt so bad for the nurse who explained it to me as she wanted so bad just to give me something after I pushed bubs out.”