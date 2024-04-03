Voyager 2023 media awards
Health insurance gap will be closed, Seymour vows after Herald reporting on cancer patients missing out

Nicholas Jones
By
5 mins to read
Retired GP Logan McLennan, with wife Robin McLennan, has multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, and needs drugs that are not funded by Pharmac. His health insurance will not contribute to the cost, because the particular combination of medicines is not approved by Medsafe.

Associate Health Minister David Seymour says a gap that causes some New Zealanders with health insurance to miss out on coverage for life-saving drugs will be closed under his watch.

Seymour became aware of

