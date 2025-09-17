Healthline data shows influenza-like illness rates in the South Island have risen above the national average, reaching levels not seen since the Covid-19 Omicron community wave in 2022.

Health experts warn of late flu peak with illness rates in south rising

Healthline data shows influenza-like illness rates in the South Island have risen above the national average, reaching levels not seen since the Covid-19 Omicron community wave in 2022.

Spring has begun, but winter illnesses remain at high levels with the country experiencing a late peak.

Research shows serious seasonal respiratory illnesses, including influenza and RSV, are circulating at a later time in the year than usual.

PHF Science public health physician Dr Sarah Jefferies said reports of influenza-like illness have been rising since the middle of the year.

“Our surveillance systems are showing that as of the end of August, New Zealand is experiencing a late peak in seasonal respiratory illness in the community, and indicators show this is currently particularly affecting the South Island.”