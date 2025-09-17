Advertisement
Health experts warn of late flu peak with illness rates in south rising

Jaime Lyth
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Healthline data shows influenza-like illness rates in the South Island have risen above the national average, reaching levels not seen since the Covid-19 Omicron community wave in 2022.

Spring has begun, but winter illnesses remain at high levels with the country experiencing a late peak.

Research shows serious seasonal respiratory illnesses, including influenza and RSV, are circulating at a later time in the year than usual.

