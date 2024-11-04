Ambulance staff said they handed over the patient's "yellow envelope" with vital information when they reached Southland Hospital. Photo / NZME
Southland Hospital staff lost an envelope with vital patient notes when an elderly man was taken to hospital.
Health and Disability Commissioner Deborah James said the hospital’s care of the man, who died a week later, was “unacceptable”.
A doctor who failed to order a CT scan said she was “very overwhelmed” on the night the man was brought in.
An elderly man died from a brain hemorrhage a week after visiting an Emergency Department, where he was kept sitting in a wheelchair for hours, staff lost vital patient notes, and a “very overwhelmed” doctor failed to order him a scan.
The man’s son said it appeared that the hospital had placed “budgetary concerns ahead of patient care”.
The man, named only as Mr A in the report of Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Deborah James, was in his eighties when he suffered a fall at his care home in 2020. He had a 10cm head wound.
The ambulance staff who took him to the Emergency Department (ED) took with them a yellow envelope provided by the care home, containing the man’s medication chart and other notes, in line with a long-standing practice.
The yellow envelope was lost at the hospital.
Ambulance staff said they handed it to a person behind a glass screen in the ED reception. The two receptionists on shift said they had no recollection of being given it.
Dr C told the HDC that doctors working in the ED overnight were discouraged from requesting CT scans unless they were immediately needed, due to factors including having to call in the radiographers from home, which would impact the service the following day.
“I accept ... that given [Mr A’s] level of functioning and situation that a CT head scan was indicated, and I regret and am sincerely sorry for not arranging this prior to [Mr A’s] discharge,” Dr C said.
“This case and the resulting reflections and learnings continue to, and will always, inform my practice,” said Dr C, who has since moved to another location.
Health New Zealand, the agency which oversees the hospital, said that at the time of the events, it ran an “on-call” service for patients requiring urgent CT scans at night, and clinicians were asked to request scans only for those patients whose immediate management depended on the results.
This was to ensure that the day-time running of the service was not “unduly affected”.
The man’s son said it seemed resourcing at the hospital was thin, but limiting CT scans due to staff shortages “appears to place budgetary concerns ahead of patient care and this is disappointing”.
Dr C said she recalled feeling “very overwhelmed” by the number of patients waiting to be seen, and the lack of spaces to see them, on the night Mr A was brought in.
The HDC found that Dr C had breached Mr A’s patient rights, and she agreed to provide a written apology to his family.
Deputy Commissioner James also found that Health NZ Southern had breached Mr A’s patient rights.
She said that he was an elderly man who had been forced to wait for four hours in the ED waiting area “when clearly he was distressed” and a further two and a half hours in the fast-track area before he was seen for initial observations.
This was despite a triage category which stated he should have been seen within the hour.
“This is unacceptable care of a patient with a head injury, irrespective of whether it was known at that time that he was on warfarin,” James said.
Health NZ Southern has been approached for comment.
Southland Hospital told the commissioner that it had conducted an adverse event review, and implemented the recommendations that came out of it.
These included reviewing the protocols around the use of the “yellow envelope”, and education about where to source information about warfarin use in the absence of it being supplied.
