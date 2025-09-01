Advertisement
Health and Disability Commissioner: Woman ends up in wheelchair after surgery goes wrong at Hawke’s Bay Hospital

Ric Stevens
By
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

The woman in her sixties underwent elective surgery at Hawke's Bay Hospital. Photo / NZME

A woman who underwent surgery to relieve her back pain suffered an injury on the operating table, which left her dependent on a wheelchair.

It was not the first thing to have gone wrong with the operation at Hawke’s Bay Hospital that day – an earlier mix-up had led

