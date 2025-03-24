The report said that Mr A, a non-smoker, was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer which had spread to his spine after a 6.8cm mass was spotted in his upper right lung in October 2022.
He was advised that he had a life expectancy of six months to a year. However, the HDC confirmed that Mr A was still living in early March 2024.
His lawyer told the HDC that the “excuses” offered by Health NZ Southern in the man’s case - environment, working conditions and work pressure - were noted.
“With respect, that is not the patient’s fault,” the lawyer told the HDC.
“Multiple parties from different working environments, all of whom are deemed to be professional clinicians, failed [Mr A] significantly and repeatedly,” the lawyer said.
“[Mr A] and his family and friends are left wondering what his prognosis and outcome of treatment would have been, had the radiologists involved in his case been competent and had seen the visible lesion in 2017 and ensured that the doctor/s looking after him actually followed up and that his case was made a priority.”
Breach of patient rights found
Caldwell found that Health NZ Southern had breached Mr A’s patient rights in the care it provided him between 2017 and 2022.
“In my view, there were several missed opportunities by staff at Southland Hospital to identify Mr A’s malignancy and escalate his care appropriately,” Caldwell said.
“Several different clinicians involved in Mr A’s care failed to identify the abnormality [in his lung] and its evolution adequately, and conduct further investigations or surveillance in line with relevant standards,” she said.
The report said that an 18mm “nodule” was first spotted on Mr A’s lung in May 2017.
“All of this is more regrettable and I am deeply sorry.”
Caldwell said that there were “several missed opportunities” by staff at Southland Hospital to identify Mr A’s malignant cancer and escalate his care between 2017 and 2022.
She said these failures amounted to a breach of the Code of Health and Disability Consumers' Rights.
“In reaching this finding I have taken into account that several different clinicians involved in Mr A’s care failed to identify the abnormality and its evolution adequately, and conduct further investigations or surveillance in line with relevant standards.”
Call for written apology
Caldwell said Health NZ Southern should provide a written apology and a report on how it was implementing the recommendations of an “adverse event” review.
Health NZ Southern has been approached for comment.
In response to the HDC, it said that its adverse event review was completed in July 2024.
It recommended that the health agency consider a business case for a radiology registrar at Southland Hospital.
It also recommended a review of processes to reduce distraction, and a reconfiguration of the working environment so that the medical officer who was reading images could have “quiet protected time”.
It also recommended additional training in topics such as early-stage appearances of lung cancer.
It noted that work was going on to provide support to staff to ensure a “reasonable work-life balance to reduce stress and fatigue”.
