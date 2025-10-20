The names of the family and school have been redacted from the HDC report, released today.
The HDC said that although the free immunisation programme is provided at schools across the country, it is carried out by Health NZ, the Government health agency which was the subject of its investigation.
Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Vanessa Caldwell said she noted the principal of the school “did what he could” in following up after the incident, and had since stopped hosting the immunisation programme.
Caldwell found that Health NZ breached the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights in vaccinating the girl without consent.
A section under the heading “complete if you do not want your child to receive the Boostrix immunisation at school” had not been filled in.
Caldwell said that Health NZ had breached the code of patient rights.
“(The girl) was administered the Boostrix immunisation vaccine, despite the box on the consent form having been ticked clearly to state that (her mother) did not consent for (her daughter) to have this, and at least one of the nurses having been aware of the non-consent,” Caldwell said.
Caldwell was also critical of the nurses for contacting the girl’s grandmother to tell her about the error, and disclosing the information about it to her, before the mother.
Although the grandmother had been listed on the form as an emergency contact, the mother’s number was also clearly visible.
Health NZ also failed to contact and update the girl’s mother after she had complained to the HDC, despite saying that they would.
Health NZ told the HDC that it took the errors “very seriously”.
It provided the Public Health Nursing Service team with extra training a week after the event, and asked its staff to complete training modules and “put in place triple-checking of consent forms”.
Caldwell recommended that the nurse who misread the forms should write an apology to the girl and her mother, and complete a learning module about informed consent.
