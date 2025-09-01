Advertisement
Auckland woman dies during surgery after breathing tube inserted into food pipe

Jeremy Wilkinson
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Palmerston North·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

A breathing tube was placed in the woman's oesophagus rather than her trachea. Photo / 123RF

  • An elderly woman died after a breathing tube was mistakenly inserted into her oesophagus during surgery.¶
  • Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Carolyn Cooper found Health NZ and a doctor breached the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights.¶
  • The incident was described as a “perfect storm” of factors, including confirmation bias and systemic issues.¶

An elderly woman with breast cancer who went into surgery for a mastectomy died after a breathing tube was mistakenly inserted into her oesophagus.

Health New Zealand described the death as a “perfect storm”, as the woman had experienced difficulty with a breathing tube and surgery before.

