Head Hunters raids lead to the arrest of five, drugs and money seized

Police, including members of the Armed Offenders Squad, raided the newly minted pad of the North Shore head hunters chapter. Photo / Michael Craig

Five members and associates of the Head Hunters Motorcycle Club have been arrested after a spate of search warrants yesterday.

Seven warrants were carried out across Auckland and Northland, including the chapter’s headquarters newly minted quarters in Wairau Valley.

Detective Inspector Albie Alexander said the five men, aged 18, 25, 29 and 57, were arrested without incident this morning.

“Our investigators also located and seized several items of interest across all seven addresses,” Alexander said.

“This includes a total of around $80,000 in cash, a small quantity of firearm ammunition and a quantity of cannabis.”

The men will face charges relating to methamphetamine supply in the North Shore District Court.

Police remained at the pad on Wednesday morning after the raid. Photo / Michael Craig

It’s understood senior members of the chapter are overseas while other members are on remand.

The gang opened the pad for the new North Shore chapter last year, soon after the chapter was officially formed.

The Herald understands the purchase price for the location was in the order of $700,000 and there is no evidence a mortgage was taken out on the leasehold property.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.