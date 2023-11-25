The body of Head Hunter boss William Hines is being driven in this van during a mass ride to Foxton. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police will continue to have a significant presence in Foxton as three gangs gather there for what is expected to be the biggest gang tangi in New Zealand.

About 60 bikes arrived in the town north of Wellington last night after they set off on their 500km mass funeral ride from the Head Hunters’ East headquarters in Auckland yesterday morning.

The gang is farewelling feared and revered Head Hunter William “Bird” Hines.

“Police have maintained a proactive police presence in Foxton and surrounding areas overnight,” a police spokesperson said.

The legendary Head Hunter William 'Bird' Hines.

They said a stolen vehicle with weapons inside was seized but that there had been no significant incidents overnight.

Locals can expect to see an increased police presence ahead of the funeral which is expected to take place on Monday.

Police officers have also been visiting to businesses in the community to check up on them and offer reassurance.

“These visits will continue over the coming days,” a police spokesperson said.

“We continue to ask that anyone who witnesses any unlawful or unsafe behaviour gets in touch with us via 105 either over the phone or online. When you are making your report, please advise if you have any videos or photos of the offending,

“Anyone who finds themselves in a position where they do not feel safe is asked to contact Police immediately on 111.”

Head Hunters at their Ellerslie pad before heading off on their 500km funeral ride for William Hines. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Yesterday’s procession was monitored by the police Eagle helicopter, after fears it could bring the traffic network to its knees.

About 100 motorcyclists were reported to be riding together at one point in the day, Assistant Commissioner Mike Johnson said.

Johnson said the number of riders had “swelled and reduced” as the procession continued down the country.

Police impounded one motorcycle and seized a stolen car. Johnson said several people were arrested related to the seizures.

Police also gave out several tickets and failed one person on an evidential breath test.

“Our expectations around behaviour have been made very clear,” Johnson said. “Those travelling and attending any of the procession ... need to know police will act on any unlawful activity.”

More than 100 police officers have been deployed to monitor the ride and Johnson said a large police presence would remain “through the next phases” of their response and as required.

He addressed the riders directly: “Attend and go about your business in a lawful way and I’m sure this will go off with the appropriate respect for the deceased and the family.”



