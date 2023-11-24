Head Hunter members are gathering in Ellerslie this morning ahead of the farewell for Bird Hines. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Head Hunter members are gathering in Ellerslie this morning ahead of the farewell for Bird Hines. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Head Hunter gangsters have started arriving at the group’s East headquarters in Auckland before setting off for what some expect will be the biggest gang tangi in Kiwi history.

The gang is planning a farewell for feared and revered Head Hunter William “Bird” Hines, with a mass funeral ride expected to go from Auckland to Foxton, north of Wellington.

There are fears it could bring the traffic network in Auckland to its knees, while questions are being asked how the ride will be policed given the new coalition government’s tough talk on gangs.

A hearse and as many as 100 patched members have already arrived outside the pad this morning, with some of those attending coming on motorbikes and others in sports cars.

Police have set up road checkpoints on either side of the East chapter pad at 232 Marua Rd, but are not yet manning them actively.

Overhead the police Eagle helicopter is buzzing, while 11 police cars and two vans are also onsite.

Few members of the public have been seen on the street with only those gathering for the funeral ride mingling and embracing.

Police fire warning shot

Police this morning said they will be “highly visible” in the coming days and will have extra resources on the roads “to target illegal behaviour and to mitigate disruption to the public as much as possible”.

They anticipate gang members to ride between Auckland and Foxton, but also have other groups travel north to Foxton from southern regions.

Assistant Commissioner Mike Johnson said police have been talking with Head Hunter members to let them know exactly how they are expected to behave on public roads.

“Police will have increased staff deployed on the roading network across these regions, and we anticipate checkpoints to be established in some areas to ensure those taking part are adhering to the law,” Johnson said.

”Our expectations are very clear around no tolerance for unlawful activity that puts the wider community at risk.”

“Community safety is paramount for police.”

"In Bird We Trust" is now the word at Head Hunters East HQ in Ellerslie, a tribute to recently departed senior member William "Bird" Hines. Photo / Jason Dorday

Johnson said police are conscious that additional traffic on the roading network may mean some delays to travel.

”Anyone who might be concerned for their safety, or who witnesses illegal activity should contact police as soon as possible,” he said.

The public can make reports to police by calling 105 or going online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.

Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

The Herald earlier reported that police met earlier this week due to fears about how the ride would progress and under political pressure from the new government.

Members on the third-floor balcony of 232 Marua Rd during a gathering to farewell Bird Hines on Friday. Photo / Jason Dorday

Hines’ body is expected to be taken from the East chapter pad at 232 Marua Rd on a final ride around Auckland, accompanied by bikers from the Head Hunters and various other outlaw motorcycle clubs.

The procession will then make the more than 500km journey south.

Hines comes from the Foxton area and is expected to be buried alongside other family members at the Motuiti Marae urupā at Himatangi, just north of Foxton, on or around Monday.

Yesterday, Head Hunters were gathering en masse at the Ellerslie pad, watched by a large contingent of police stationed up and down the road and on side streets. A steady stream of members, their whānau and supporters were arriving at the club to offer food and koha and pay their respects.

New marquees have been put up, along with signs bearing the phrase “In Bird We Trust”, by which Hines is already immortalised on the wall of the club’s inner sanctum inside Marua Rd.

Hines’ long criminal history

Hines was serving a 17-year prison sentence for running a methamphetamine syndicate but was released by the Parole Board late last year on compassionate grounds.

He was living with type 2 diabetes, which required dialysis every second day and resulted in limb amputation, heart disease and end-stage renal failure.

Hines was released from prison shortly before his 70th birthday and had been living with a family member who provided 24/7 care in his final months.

A previous Parole Board decision noted Hines wanted to “make peace with his whānau as a consequence of his offending history on them”.

Police were out in force around the pad on Friday but were keeping a relatively low profile. Photo / Jason Dorday

Hines’ criminal history stretches back to at least 1989, when he was caught with a loaded pistol in the lounge bar of a hotel. Pistols are prized in the criminal underworld, a weapon of status.

It was a sign of things to come for the then 36-year-old.

A few years later, he was convicted of kidnapping a man at gunpoint, then torturing him with pliers and an electric drill in a garage, because of a supposed debt.

The guilty verdict came despite the victim refusing to give evidence.

In sentencing Hines to four years in prison, Justice Robertson said no one was above the law.

Five years later, Hines and two other Head Hunters confronted an undercover police officer and held him at knifepoint.

“If you do not prove you are not a cop, then you are not leaving here,” was how Crown prosecutor Kieran Raftery recounted the conversation at the 1996 trial.

William "Bird" Hines was sentenced to 18 years and six months' jail by the High Court in Auckland, with a minimum non-parole of eight years and four months, but released early on compassionate grounds.

Again, Hines was convicted of kidnapping and jailed for 12 months.

But it was the lucrative profits of methamphetamine that took Hines from menacing standover man to the big time.

He was one of the ringleaders of a network who dubbed themselves the “Methamphetamine Makers Co Ltd”, alongside infamous bank robber Waha Safiti and meth cook Brett Allison.

The trio were planning to split a batch of methamphetamine to yield hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The business partners were busy falling out when police swooped in 2000 following Operation Flower.

Bugged conversations were played at the trial in which Saifiti and Hines were recorded talking about “whacking” people.

“Rest assured, we will not be made to look like fools here,” said Saifiti. “We will just whack anybody who needs to be whacked ... Whack him straight on the spot.”

After the raids across Auckland, police found the remnants of Allison’s lab in Henderson.

The 2000 litres of chemicals involved made it one of the biggest - and potentially most explosive - drug laboratories ever found. It took officials wearing breathing apparatus seven days to pull apart.

In sentencing Hines, Justice Mathew Downs made special mention of the “sinister nature” of the firearms and drugs found inside the storage unit.

“This careful packaging, the nature and collection of articles, and the rental of the unit on the same day as the manufacture of the methamphetamine imply this was the work of an organised criminal enterprise. You led that enterprise,” Justice Downs said to Hines.

“And although you were careful to act from behind the scenes, I am sure you directed this offending ... You sat atop an organisation which made a very large amount of methamphetamine and intended to make more.”

At the time of his arrest, the Head Hunters were run by a committee led by Doyle and Hines, according to Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton, a former head of the police Motorcycle Gang Unit who gave evidence at the trial.