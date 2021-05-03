Website of the Year

He Puapua explained: Discussion over Māori self-determination report 'disappointing' - author

7 minutes to read
The report He Puapua, rather than "separatist", is about unifying the country, head author Dr Claire Charters says. Photo / File

Michael Neilson
By:

Social issues reporter, NZ Herald

The head author of a report Judith Collins labelled separatist says it is "disappointing" to see the discussion racialised and become a "political football to create fear".

The National leader has accused the Government of

