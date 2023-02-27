Former Whanganui MP Chester Borrows has died.

Chester Borrows is being remembered by Whanganui leaders as a community-minded man with an ability to bring people together.

The former MP has died, aged 65, following a battle with cancer.

Borrows won the Whanganui seat for the National Party in 2005 and held it for four terms before retiring in 2017.

He was Minister for Courts and Deputy Speaker of the House in John Key’s government.

Former Whanganui mayor Annette Main said she had a lot to do with Borrows over the years.

One important collaboration was getting Air Chathams to save the Whanganui to Auckland air route.

“The classic thing between him and I was we were often at the same functions and we both had to speak,” Main said.

“Early on, we weren’t having a chat with each other about what we were going to say, so whoever was up first got to make their speech and the second person had to quickly change everything because it had all been said.

“We caught on to that quite quickly and made sure we collaborated. There was no point-scoring with Chester, and no jumping in first to deliver all the good news.”

National Party member and former party vice-president and regional chairman, David Bennett, said Borrows came along as a possible candidate after the 1993 election.

“Chester has really been the most magnificent member of Parliament,” Bennett said.

“He was very conscientious and people loved him, whatever side of the political field you talk about. He would meet and talk with anybody at their level.”

Bennett said Whanganui was a huge electorate, stretching from Taranaki to the Whangaehu River.

Borrows still managed to be everywhere, however.

“He drove miles and miles in his car. He has been a great contributor to the Government’s process for speeding tickets.”

Chester Borrows had the best interests of the communities throughout the electorate at heart, former Whanganui mayor Annette Main said. Photo / Dean Purcell

Prior to going into politics, Borrows served in the New Zealand Police for 24 years.

After leaving the force, he used his police superannuation to finance himself while completing a law degree.

“Chester was a devout Christian and his thoughts were driven by his Christian faith,” Bennett said.

“It didn’t matter what colour you were on the political spectrum. He would meet you and do what he could for you.”

Te Rūnanga o Tūpoho representative John Maihi said Borrows was a straight shooter who didn’t mince his words.

“He had a community heart,” Maihi said.

“In Whanganui in particular, he wanted to make sure we were all working together.

“We would say, ‘If we were all on the same page we could work together, but we’re not on the same page’. Chester replied, ‘Well, let’s get to the same page’.”

Borrows became Whanganui’s MP on his third attempt.

That was a mark of his “blimmin’ dogged determination”, Rangitīkei MP Ian McKelvie said.

“He did so much for the larger Whanganui area, and to get his semi-retirement cut short is a great tragedy.

“Chester was hugely respected and one of those unusual politicians who could cross the line between left and right and get on with everyone. Well, almost everyone.”

Borrows wasn’t the kind of MP to dismiss opposing political parties, Main said.

He had the best interests of the communities throughout the electorate at heart, rather than “petty politics”.

“It’s a real shame we never got to do the song and dance routine we’d always planned for some function we were both at,” Main said.

“I’m a useless singer though, and I was always hoping he was better.”

Bennett set up a Givealittle page to help with Borrows’ medical treatment, which was non-Government-funded.

“We’ve been able to fund the family coming home, and that’s been a great result. I’m just very grateful that I’ve been able to help,” he said.