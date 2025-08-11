Advertisement
HDC: Missed opportunities in diagnosis linked to middle-aged man’s death from rectal cancer

Tracy Neal
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Nelson-Marlborough·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The man complained of a list of symptoms including pain and bleeding, but gaps in diagnosis and care failed to pick up his cancer. Photo / 123rf

Doctors failed to detect a man’s cancer in a series of missed opportunities that started when he first began getting symptoms in his late 30s.

The man was aged 39 when the first signs appeared in 2016 and he was referred to a public hospital in the lower North Island.

