HDC finds Whanganui health provider breached woman’s care standards while giving birth

Tracy Neal
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Nelson-Marlborough·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The woman was described at one point as being in a “highly distressed state” and unable to push, and requiring another epidural insertion when the first one came out. Photo / 123RF

A woman needed blood transfusions to counter heavy blood loss after her baby was born, and surgery to remove part of the placenta that caused the haemorrhage.

She also received a severe obstetric injury in the form of a third-degree perineal tear from the use of forceps during the delivery.

