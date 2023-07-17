NZ triathlete Hayden Wilde wins the 2023 World Triathlon Championship Super Sprint title in Hamburg. Photo / Tommy Zaferes

Hayden Wilde has claimed the title of Super Sprint World Triathlon Champion in Germany - providing a “great birthday present” for his proud mother.

The Whakatāne-born Olympic bronze medalist won the Super Sprint final of the World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in front of packed crowds in Hamburg on Sunday (NZ time).

Less than 24 hours later, Wilde and his Kiwi teammates Tayler Reid (Gisborne), Nicole van der Kaay (Taupō) and Ainsley Thorpe (Auckland) added a “cheeky little silver medal” to the trophy cabinet in the Mixed Relay Triathlon World Championships.

Speaking to the Bay of Plenty Times after the races, his mother Sarah Wilde-Ennis said she was proud of her son’s double success in Hamburg.

“It was a pretty impressive win, especially when Hayden was clearly in the hurt box when he crossed the finish line. I have never seen him fall onto the track like that, as he normally looks like he could do [the race] all again.”

Wilde won the World Super Sprint title last year, too.

Wilde-Ennis said Hayden was “totally rapt” about winning back-to-back titles, particularly as every other athlete competing in the World Championship series was “upping their game”.

“As Hayden often tells us, he never takes making the podium for granted. He always shows huge respect to the other competitors,” she said.

“I am so proud of Hayden and the other Kiwi athletes. And it’s a great birthday present [on Wednesday] for his mother.”

According to Triathlon New Zealand, 31 athletes contested stage one of both the men’s and women’s competitions at the event.

‘I had some work to do’

New Zealand’s Wilde broke away on the first lap of the 1.75-kilometre run course to clock a time of 19 minutes and 26 seconds, mere seconds ahead of Portugal’s Vasco Vilaca and Britain’s Alex Yee, RNZ reported.

The Super Sprint format comprises a 300-metre swim followed by a 7.5km bike ride and a 1.75km run.

Reigning Olympic champion Kristian Blummenfelt of Norway was fourth.

“I had to do some work in that first round and the legs weren’t feeling too good, but I was a bit more relaxed in the second out front,” Wilde said.

“My tactic was always to try to get a couple of seconds swinging ‘round into transition and get away.

“Everyone’s upping their game, and starting that race, it was always going to be difficult to get it done.”

New Zealand’s van der Kaay claimed a top-10 finish with an impressive sixth place, RNZ reported.

Wilde remains second overall in the World Triathlon Championship Series, with Vilaca holding first position after five races.

Fellow Kiwi Tayler Reid from Gisborne was 11th in the men’s race.

The women’s race was won by Cassandre Beaugrand of France from Britain’s Beth Potter.

New Zealand’s Nicole van der Kaay claimed a top-10 finish with an impressive sixth place.

The British leg of the 2023 World Triathlon Championship Series will be held in Sutherland on July 29 and 30.

- RNZ