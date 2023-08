Smoke could be seen rising beyond the hill at Pokuru as fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze. Photo / Dean Taylor

Rural residents west of Te Awamutu woke this morning to smoke billowing across the countryside after a barn caught fire.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the fire was at a hay barn on Candy Road at Pokuru.

Crews arrived at the scene at 5am and were still there at 7am.

No injuries were reported.