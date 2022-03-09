Fire crews worked overnight to battle a large hay bale fire near Dorie in Canterbury. Photo / Supplied

Fire crews worked overnight to battle a large hay bale fire near Dorie in Canterbury.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they were called to the fire at about 2.20pm on Wednesday.

There were 650 hay bales at the site of the fire, not all were alight but a number were, they said.

40 metres of hedge was also on fire.

A trench was dug for the hay bales to be pushed into and crews from the Pendarves and Rakaia stations stayed fighting the blaze until 1am this morning.