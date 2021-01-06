Hawke's Bay's most-viewed Trade Me listings of 2020

Nicolas (left), Sean and Zach Overend's creation was viewed more than any other Hawke's Bay Trade Me listing, but didn't sell. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay's most viewed Trade Me listing of 2020 was the shopping trolley Sean Overend of Onekawa and his sons Nicolas and Zach repurposed as an armchair.

The trio built their invention together in December, intending to give half the proceeds from its sale to Diabetes New Zealand.

"The one-off design was viewed a whopping 26,000 times, but, sadly, did not sell," Trade Me spokeswoman Ruby Topzand said.

In the number two spot was a listing for a 1942 Mack truck billed as a restoration project, which was viewed 9158 times before selling for $3000.

This 1942 Mack truck from Hastings was the second most-viewed listing in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Supplied

The truck was described by its Hastings seller as having a "good motor, new radiator" in the listing.

A sleepout for removal in Napier was third, with 7656 views before it sold for $3900.

The Napier sleepout which drew the third most views of Hawke's Bay Trade Me listings. Photo / Supplied

The Skyline garage construction was originally an art studio then used as a teenager's sleepout according to the listing description.

A 7000-litre swimming pool/spa was fourth, with 6745 views before selling for $7050.

This 7000-litre swimming pool/spa was fourth most-viewed listing. Photo / Supplied

The Hastings seller said a new swim spa of that size costs $40,000 in the listing description.

A Napier $1 reserve listing for a Santa Cruz Hightower mountain bike earned the fifth spot with 5873 views before it sold for $3690.

This Santa Cruz Hightower mountain bike was the fifth most-viewed listing. Photo / Supplied

In the listing description, the seller said they had upgraded to the Santa Cruz Megatower model, so the "epic bike" needed to go.