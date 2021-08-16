Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Hawke's Bay's gambling watchdog says pokie venues turning 'blind eye' to harm

5 minutes to read
Vicki Berkahn says problem gamblers are spending hours on pokie machines without venue staff paying any heed. Photo / Warren Buckland

Vicki Berkahn says problem gamblers are spending hours on pokie machines without venue staff paying any heed. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Sahiban Hyde

Up to 10 per cent of Hawke's Bay's population are now problem gamblers, and venues in the region are being accused of "turning a blind eye" to its harm.

Vicki Berkahn, Te Rangihaeata Oranga Trust

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.