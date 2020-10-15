Hawke's Bay's first marae court Te Kooti Rangatahi opens in Flaxmere

Minister of Justice Andrew Little and Chief District Court Judge and Rangatahi Court founder Heemi Taumaunu cross the paepae to the opening of the court on Te Aranga Marae. Photo / Paul Taylor

A Hawke's Bay marae built and opened as a modern urban marae with a multi-cultural flair almost 17 years ago has been the scene of more innovation with the opening of Hawke's Bay's first marae court – Te Kooti Rangatahi.

The opening, twice deferred because of the Covid-19 crisis, took place Thursday despite rain which could possibly have delayed it again, at Te Aranga Marae in Flaxmere, otherwise known as Paharakeke.

Among those called across paepae, passed the marquee which had been erected for use in finer conditions and into the whare, were Minister of Justice Andrew Little, in his last official duty before the General Election, Chief District Court Judge Heemi Taumaunu, who established the first rangatahi court in 2008, and Judge Louis Bidois, who, following the ceremony, held the first sitting in the Heretaunga rohe.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst was among speakers, recalling how she had personally seen the benefits of marae justice when the cake shop she ran with her sister was once burgled.

The two offenders later worked for her as part of the outcome and, she said, ultimately became successful young men.

Part of the ceremony included the cloaking of Judge Bidois who was also adorned with the mauri (a bone carving) which was passed hand-to-hand among most of the 100 people present, to be worn by the judge sitting in the new court.