Hawke’s Bay youth get free GP and nurse visits for next two years

The contract is limited to selected providers who chose to sign-up to provide free health care services for 14 to 24-year-olds. Photo / Warren Buckland

Young people under 24 in Hawke’s Bay can enjoy free visits to GPs and nurses for the next two years.

Te Whatu Ora Hawke’s Bay announced today they had secured a funding package they were offering to all general practices in Hawke’s Bay effective from 1 May that would fund rangatahi (youth) aged 14 to 24 to see their GP or registered nurse for free.

Emma Foster, Te Whatu Ora executive director of planning, funding and performance, said the repurposed funding expanded on a rangatahi service contract introduced by the former Hawke’s Bay District Health Board in 2016, which extended free health care in the region up to the age of 18 years.

She said the contract was limited to selected providers who chose to sign-up to provide free health care services.

“After feedback from rangatahi to deliver wraparound services, including mental health and sexual health, the contract was refined with new providers appointed in 2022 following a contestable process,” she said.

“However, GP and community feedback following the refined contract was that continuity of care and valuable doctor-patient relationships would be lost by rangatahi who had already formed a trusted bond with their chosen practitioner, and may not wish to seek health care elsewhere.”

The contract in 2022 meant that free youth healthcare for those under 24 was only offered at five locations in Hawke’s Bay while funding for GP visits for those under 18 ended at many other locations.

“We have worked closely with our Health Hawke’s Bay partners since by looking at options aligned to the Te Pae Tata New Zealand Health Plan designed to reduce barriers to health care, no matter where people live,” Foster said.

“Earmarking under-utilised rangatahi funding means we are now able to expand the contract, as well as the age limit, by offering all general practices zero fee health consultations for their patients aged up to 24 years, including funded prescription co-payments, guaranteed for the next two years.”

She said Te Aka Whai Ora in Hawke’s Bay will remain overseeing the management of the 2022 contract with selected providers, while Te Whatu Ora in Hawke’s Bay will oversee the management of the new funding model being offered to all general practices.