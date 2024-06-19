Art Deco Trust volunteer Howard Instone goes by three names.

To his old Air Force buddies, it was ‘Fred’ (a play on Fred Flinstone), and when Winter Deco swings around next month in Hawke’s Bay, he’ll be known by his 1930s persona ‘Howard Leamington Chumley-Smythe’.

Instone and Niki Keehan have volunteered for nearly 50 years between them. Mitchell Hageman asks them and Art Deco Trust membership manager Matthew Bonnett about their roles and what to expect from this year’s boutique festival.

Despite having limited movement in one of them, Howard Instone is always ready to open his arms to those coming into Napier’s Art Deco Trust visitor’s centre.

“I started as a guide 24 years ago until I had a stroke,” he told Hawke’s Bay Today.

The 77-year-old only signed up in a one-off situation back then, but fast-forward to today, and he’s still the first face that greets you at the door.

It’s the people that keep him going, he said.

“It’s fun and gives me something to get up and go to.”

Instone has attended his fair share of Deco events, but he said Winter Deco was great because it still “had a bit of everything” for people of all ages.

He said there were also great opportunities for locals to explore their region’s Art Deco heritage when they may not have booked early enough and missed out on summer events.

Niki Keehan, another veteran volunteer, said she’d floated “in and out” of Deco since 1993.

She made the full volunteer leap in about 2000 when she started working in Napier’s Art Deco shop after a friend suggested she get involved.

“I trained as a guide until 2007 and guided for 10 years or so. Then I did coaches because the knees were starting to play up a bit.”

Now 80, she still volunteers in the shop because she enjoys meeting new people over the counter.

“It’s a good reason to get up, get dressed and play shops.”

You'll likely see the friendly faces of Howard Instone (left) and Niki Keehan (right) at this Winter Deco in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Mitchell Hageman

She said that Winter Deco was a great excuse for people to get out their best fur coats.

Art Deco Trust membership manager Matthew Bonnett said the organisation wouldn’t have been able to last as long as it had without the commitment of volunteers.

“Since we formed in 1985, we’ve grown to include tours and Winter Deco and Art Deco festivals, and none of it would be possible without volunteers.

“The Art Deco and Winter Deco Festival events are an important part of our mission. It’s important because the celebration of our Art Deco era heritage is vital in attracting tourists to the region.

The events also had “major economic benefits” to the region and allowed the trust to preserve heritage buildings, which also attracted more tourists back.

What can you expect from Winter Deco?

The lineup of events at Winter Deco is much smaller than the summer festival and takes place largely indoors.

But there’s no shortage of things to do, from secret speakeasies to hidden histories.

“It’s a more cozy, intimate occasion and, for many people from out of the region and locals alike, a chance to raise the spirits during the middle of winter,” Bonnett said.

“This intimate setting creates a special atmosphere that distinguishes the winter festival from its summer counterpart.”

Art Deco Trust membership manager Matthew Bonnett said Winter Art Deco wouldn't be complete without the help of volunteers. Photo / Mitchell Hageman

Reflecting on the Winter Deco events he is looking forward to, Bonnett said he was keen to get an event at the Old Mill.

“The character and charm of this rustic old building sets the scene for an evening of live jazz, dinner, and dancing till late.

“The Hidden Speakeasy is always a highlight too. It’s an all-new secret location for 2024, which is sure to delight.”

Adding to the festival’s lineup is a great selection of tours, from exploring Napier’s seedy underbelly in Beers, Bars, and Brothels to the interesting historic house and walking tour that includes a look into an 1860s house full of relics of old Napier.

“These tours offer a deep dive into the region’s rich history, led by passionate volunteers who support the Art Deco Trust in their mission of protecting, preserving, and celebrating our Art Deco-era heritage,” Bonnett said.

