Braxton McCabe, 7, Jason McCabe, and Bodhi McCabe, 2, from Hastings, enjoying an icecream under clear sunny skies at Rush Munro's in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

Braxton McCabe, 7, Jason McCabe, and Bodhi McCabe, 2, from Hastings, enjoying an icecream under clear sunny skies at Rush Munro's in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke’s Bay weather for Te Wiki o te Reo Māori will be mostly sunny with a few showers, continuing a trend of mostly dry weather for the region.

MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor said daytime temperatures across Hawke’s Bay would range from 18C to 23C throughout the week, with no signs of any notable differences between the urban centres at this stage.

“Warm week, nice spring days, a little bit cooler overnight. We’re talking single digits - about 5 or 6C,” O’Connor said.

She said showers were expected north of Napier on Sunday afternoon, while thunderstorms were possible in the ranges.

There would be a fine start to Monday before some more widespread showers in the latter half of the day.

“For the rest of the week, it looks like it will be pretty dry, potentially until Friday. There is a front that is going to move up the South Island on Thursday and then over the North Island on Friday,” she said.

“Once that has gone through, it should clear out later on Friday, then it looks like we are going to have a bit of a narrow ridge over the rest of the country. So to start the weekend, at this stage we are looking a bit drier.”

Napier and Hasting sat with nearly identical temperatures close to midday on Sunday, 15.1C and 15.2C respectively.