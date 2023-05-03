Hawke’s Bay team helping take inclusive Taekwon-Do to the world stage

Members of the Hawke's Bay Taekwon-Do squads will compete in Florida in the US in December. Photo / Supplied

A tenacious Hawke’s Bay Taekwon-Do squad will champion inclusivity on the world stage this December when they attend an international competition in the US.

Coach and Taekwon-do ITF Hawke’s Bay president Ben Evans said 56 people are set to travel to the event, with 22 of them competing in a range of categories at the Florida International Taekwon-Do championships.

Evans previously took a squad to Argentina for a championship but this year’s international expedition will be even more special.

Five students with disabilities will have the opportunity to take part in a demonstration while also competing in their own events.

“It’s the biggest opportunity we can give to our members with disabilities,” said Evans, who has been fighting hard to provide more opportunities to showcase inclusivity in Taekwon-Do.

“We’re actually going to bring a demonstration team, so New Zealand is going to put on a demonstration for the [inclusive Taekwon-Do] movement which is something I’ve always wanted to do.”

Evans said the whole team was very excited, with many of the new squad members having not been overseas before.

They had bought a car to raffle off to raise funds for the trip and will also put on sausage sizzles and quiz nights as well.

Locally, Hastings will have the honour of hosting the second inclusive Taekwon-Do Championships and 1st NZ ITF international open from October 10-14 this year.

Pippa Yule (front) and her classmates train hard at the Hawke's Bay Martial Arts NZITF training centre in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor