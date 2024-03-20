Retailers beg for action as assaults on workers spike, how backroom hiring freeze could put front-line cops off the street and what Prince William had to say about his wife at a recent event in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald / TMZ

Eight juveniles have been arrested in Hawke’s Bay as part of a police operation targeting repeat shoplifting offenders.

The “known group of shoplifters” were identified by Hastings City Assist staff on Wednesday, who alerted police they were heading towards the Kmart Plaza.

Detective Sergeant Ryan Kemsley said the group were located and in possession of what was believed to be stolen property.

The group became “unruly” when police challenged them about their behaviour and the items they were holding.

“They began behaving aggressively towards police, resulting in multiple units attending to control the situation,’ said Kemsley.

Seven youths were apprehended in relation to retail offending and disorder, and an eighth person in relation to damage of a police vehicle.

“Police will be following up with the families of those involved,” Kemsley said.

Police officers walk to Hastings Kmart Plaza as part of Operation Makipai, which targets recidivist shoplifting. Photo / NZ Police

The arrests came after police announced 80 charges have been laid against 20 offenders as part of the rebooted Operation Makipai in Hawke’s Bay, which began in early March.

Offenders face charges including shoplifting, breach of bail, breach of release conditions, wilful trespass, aggravated wounding, threatening to kill, offensive language, and robbery.

There have also been two summons and two alternate resolution referrals since the operation started.

Several stores and premises in Hawke’s Bay have been targeted by thieves, with stolen items including groceries, clothing, hand tools, and electrical goods.

Police are working with retailers in Napier and Hastings to crack down on recidivist shoplifting. Photo / NZ Police

Police said each shoplifting incident averages $100-$500 worth of stolen items, with a few incidents totalling more than $1000.

“Thanks to quick action by retailers and members of the public, police have been able to respond to a number of incidents of shoplifting right as it was occurring, successfully apprehending the offenders,” Kemsley said.

He said police continue working with retailers, who help by providing CCTV access and retailer knowledge.

“Once offenders are identified, they are trespassed from the store, and further charging decisions are made. [The] police focus is on targeting recidivist shoplifters, deterring them from continuing and others from engaging in the same activity.”

Multiple police workgroups are involved in the ongoing operation, and police said they had spoken with retailers, businesses, offenders, associates, and other members of the public to understand better the issue facing the Hawke’s Bay retail landscape.

“Police have received great feedback from retailers across Napier and Hastings, and we will continue to work with businesses to identify and hold offenders to account,” Kemsley said.

“These thefts are incredibly disruptive and, in some cases, distressing for businesses and retail staff who are just trying to do their jobs.”

He encouraged anyone who witnessed unlawful activity, including dishonesty offending (shoplifting, burglaries, and thefts) to contact police on 105 if it’s after the incident or 111 if it was happening.