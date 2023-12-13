Hawke's Bay has a diverse range of academic talent that has been recognised in 2023.

Who were the students who shined the brightest through a year punctured by Cyclone Gabrielle? Hawke’s Bay Today asked secondary schools in the region to highlight the achievements of their 2023 Dux.

Tamatea High School - Angel Dean

Angel Dean.

Kia ora koutou. Ko Angel Dean toku ingoa.

I am proud to be the Amokura Tuarua and the Student Representative on the Board of Trustees at Tamatea High School.

I have received Merit and Excellence endorsements in NCEA Level 1 and 2, I have been a member of our ball committees, the Student Alumni team, our Tuakana-Teina (mentoring) programs and I have assisted with our school’s open days.

Along with our team of Amokura, I have help to run our full school assemblies to keep them interesting for our ākonga. In my role on the Board of Trustees, I have helped implement changes in our school uniform to ensure that everyone feels comfortable and included, no matter how they identify.

Tamatea High School is a whānau, it is my whānau, and everyone at Tamatea has helped me get to where I am now. They have pushed me, encouraged me, and shown me that I can do it and now, here I am, getting ready to start my career.

In 2024 I will attend University of Otago to study Health Sciences First Year. My mind is set on becoming a Physiotherapist and my siblings are actually my inspiration.

Three of my siblings have a rare genetic disorder which affects them in many different ways.

I have watched my brothers grow up and make significant progress with their physical health due to the help of their physios. I want to be like these physios, I want to help people in need, and I want to give back to my community by supporting people to live their best lives.

I will be the first person in my close family to attend university and I can’t wait to make them all proud. I want to inspire my younger sisters and others that are in similar situations as I am, to show them that no matter where they come from or what their circumstances are, they can achieve anything they put their mind to.

St Josephs’ Māori Girls’ College - Holley Carlson

Holley Carlson.

Whakapapa

Ko Kahuranaki, ko Tongariro ngā maunga

Ko Tukituki, ko Tongariro ngā awa

Ko Houngarea, ko Mihiroa, ko Taraia, ko Hirangi ngā marae

Ko Takitimu, ko Te Arawa ngā waka

Ko Ngāti Ngarengare, ko Ngāti Te Rangiita ngā hapū

Ko Ngāti Kahungunu, ko Ngāti Tūwharetoa ngā iwi

Ko Te Pakipakitanga o Hinetemoa te papakāinga

Achievements

1st in Biology, English, Business Studies, History, Year 13 Excellence 2023.

Holley will attend Otago University to study Law and conjointly Psychology and Māori Studies.

Lindisfarne College - Leo Guo

Leo Guo.

Lindisfarne College is delighted to announce that Dux for 2023 is Leo Guo. Leo is a very worthy recipient of this award as he has achieved an outstanding grade point average of 100% across his five best Level Three subjects.

Leo has taken six subjects for Level Three and all of the credits sat at this level have been awarded with Excellence. In addition to this, Leo has come First in Class in five of his six subjects and was additionally awarded the Halstead Medallion for Excellence as a Science student and Academic Colours with Distinction.

Over his school career, Leo has been awarded all three levels of NCEA with Excellence endorsements.

While still in Year 12, Leo won the senior Proxime Accessit award and earned two scholarships in Chemistry and Accounting.

Leo will be sitting a total of eight Scholarship exams in addition to his six NCEA subjects at the end of 2023. The College is enormously proud of Leo and his achievements and offers him heartiest congratulations.

Taradale High School - Olivia Knowles

Olivia Knowles.

Olivia has had a very successful and busy time at Taradale High School as Deputy Head Girl. She was named Dux with first in Biology, Geography, Mathematics with Statistics and Endeavour in Physics.

She wins the University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Scholarship and the OU Dux scholarship, both to the value of $6000.

Olivia has also played in THS 1st X1 girls’ hockey team, has been a peer support leader and a keen debater.

In 2024 Olivia is heading to Otago University to study Health Sciences.

Flaxmere College - Karlleah Sullivan Sciascia

Karlleah Sullivan Sciascia.

Karlleah has achieved an Excellence in Level 3 Health, Ngā Tikanga & Physical Education. She was also awarded the Kairangi Award for General Excellence across the School.

She is a capable athlete across several codes, a sport coach and manager, is a member of the 2023 student executive and is a Hawke’s Bay student sports councillor.

Karlleah is attending Victoria University to study Biomedical Science.

Napier Girls’ High School - Nicole Bewick

Nicole Bewick.

Napier Girls’ High School is proud to announce the winners of the gold medals for its two most prestigious prizes for 2023: Dux of the School and the Shand Cup for Scholarship, Character, Conduct, Accomplishment and Sport.

The 2023 Dux is Nicole Bewick. Nicole has proven herself to be an outstanding student during her school life with awards for all-around academic excellence every year. She gained first place in Classical Studies, Media Studies and Drama this year. She also gained an NZQA Scholarship in English in 2022 as a Year 12 student.

Nicole was Drama Prefect this year, performing in regional and national competitions, and she is also a talented debater and musician.

Head Prefect Leini Briggs is the winner of the Shand Cup. Alongside a fine academic record, Leini has been involved at the highest levels in Waka Ama, Kapa Haka, Hockey 1st 11, Kī-o-Rahi, Dance and Netball.

Leini also had a lead role in the school musical and is a talented public speaker.

Leini exemplifies the NGHS values of Manaakitanga (showing respect and care for others), Whānaunatanga (forming and maintaining relationships) and Kairangi Whaiaro (personal excellence), and she has been an exceptional role model.

Sacred Heart College - Amelia Murphy

Amelia Murphy.

Being awarded Dux is the culmination of five years of hard work for Sacred Heart College student Amelia Murphy.

The Year 13 student was recognised with the college’s top academic award at the final prizegiving on Friday December 8.

Amelia also won the Dr Roshan Perera Award for Excellence in Level 3 Science and Mathematics, and the Senior Sciences Cup. She also achieved distinction in all five of her subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Calculus and Religious Studies.

It continues her successful academic record over the last few years, where she was awarded top in Year 11 and 12 and achieved an excellence endorsement across all three levels.

As a result, she was one of two academic leaders this year.

“I feel like I have been working so hard over the last five years and it’s just amazing to actually get it,” the 18-year-old says of her accolades.

“It just gives me more motivation to keep going and try my best.”

She credits her success to the support of her family and the teachers at Sacred Heart.

“When I got into the senior years of high school, I saw the potential and my teachers at school really pushed me to go even further.

“I have had some cool opportunities like being able to participate in the Otago University Science Academy as well as the Biology Olympiad.”

Amelia was awarded a Massey University Undergraduate First Year Scholarship – School Leavers and will study a Bachelor of Veterinary Science in Palmerston North.

Outside of the classroom, she played in the 1st XI Football Team and is working towards her Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award.

Principal Maria Neville-Foster says Amelia is deserving of all the accolades she has achieved.

“We are all very proud of Amelia and the hard work and dedication she has shown throughout her time at Sacred Heart.”

St John’s College - Abel Bincy

Dux Abel Bincy, left, with Proxime Accessit Harry Unwin.

1st in Accounting with Excellence, 1st in Geography with Excellence, 1st in History with Excellence, 1st in Values, Ethics and Theology with Excellence and Excellence in Level 3 English.

Abel wins the University of Waikato Outstanding Academic Achievement scholarship worth $30,000, University of Auckland Top Academic Achiever Scholarship $25,000 and Victoria University $5000 Tangiwai Academic Scholarship and University of Otago, Leaders of Tomorrow Scholarship.

Karamū High School - Lena Ormsby

Lena Ormsby.

Lena Ormsby, Head Student of Karamū High School is academically an outstanding student placing Top in Year 12 with the 2022 best NCEA results, and now Dux for 2023. With a GPA of 100% Lena has proven her success is not limited to the classroom.

She has been a member of the Hastings Youth Council for 3 years, was the Chairperson in 2022 and the 2023 Chair Advisor. Lena is currently a member of Parliament’s youth reference group, ‘Rito o te Paremata’, made up of 8 under 21 year olds from across the country.

She is a superb public speaker being National Runner Up in the Race Unity Speech Awards, and winner of the Tohu Eke Panuku – Human Rights Commission Award for Impact. Lena is the region’s only three-time Ngā Manu Kōrero Senior Winner across both Prepared and Impromptu sections. Her Young Enterprise business Posie Papers, was Hawkes Bay Company of the Year and National Finalist. Lena also received the Lions Foundation Young Achiever’s award.

She has been awarded the National Te Ara a Kupe Beaton Scholarship and Auckland University Top Achiever’s Scholarship both valued at $25,000. Lena is passionate about empowering and mentoring rangatahi and is an inspiration in our school and community.