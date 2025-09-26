The victims should be going out with “a spring in their step and the world at their feet”, but instead they were suffering ongoing consequences.

“It will take some time for them to get over what has happened to them,” she said.

Found guilty at trial

Kant, of Havelock North, was found guilty at a jury trial of 11 charges of indecent assault of a female over the age of 16, which involved touching their thighs and breasts over their clothing and, in one instance, placing a hand inside a bra.

Judge Mackintosh said Kant was a well-qualified professional who began tutoring after Covid and was highly sought-after.

The offending happened in 2023 and 2024.

Kant denied it at trial and said any touching was accidental, or done in a “congratulatory way”. Touches on the inner thigh and the hand down the bra did not happen, he said.

But Judge Mackintosh said she would sentence Kant in line with the jury’s verdicts and that he was looking at what happened “through your own lens rather than [that of] the victims”.

Kant’s counsel, Eric Forster, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had suffered a “fall from grace” after contributing much to society.

“It’s a sad case that he produces so much good, but there is an aspect of him that’s caused so much emotional trauma,” Forster said.

Crown prosecutor Amber Hutton said there were aggravating features in the age disparity between Kant and his victims, the breaches of trust and repeated offending, escalating to skin-on-skin contact.

Judge Mackintosh imposed a sentence of 11 months of home detention with conditions, which will extend for six months after completion, not to contact the young women and to attend counselling as directed.

A probation officer’s report said that Kant was unlikely to reoffend.

Kant has offered payments of $500 to each of the women for emotional harm and to refund their tutoring fees.

