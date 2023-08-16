The annual payment was $230 in both 2021 and 2022. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke’s Bay power consumers will enjoy a $240 dividend payout after concerns Cyclone Gabrielle could put a dent in the payout.

Power consumers connected to Unison’s network received $240 each in 2022 after HBPCT received a dividend of $15.8 million from Unison Networks Limited.

Hawke’s Bay Power Consumers Trust confirmed the dividend amount for 2023 in a statement on Thursday.

Trust chairwoman Diana Kirton said the payout remained consistent with last year’s dividend despite Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Trustees are pleased to announce the payment remains in line with the 2022/2023 payment, despite the severe impact of Cyclone Gabrielle in February.”

Once again, HBPCT announced they had received notice of a dividend payment of $15.8 million from Unison Networks Ltd at a meeting on July 27.

“This brought the total direct financial benefit consumers have received from trust ownership since 1999 to around $250 million,” according to a statement from HBPCT.

The statement said the dividend payment is inclusive of imputation credits and limited to a maximum of three payments per consumer.

The cut-off date for determining who is eligible for the dividend is September 30, 2023, after which all Hawke’s Bay power consumers connected to Unison’s electricity network will receive a unique 6-digit pin number.

The number will allow power consumers to go online to check their direct credit registration details or register for the first time.

The dividend will be paid to consumers in late November.