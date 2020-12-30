Hawke's Bay police reveal New Year's Eve crackdown plans

Police cars at Waimarama beach. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay police have significantly upped the quantity of staff working on New Year's Eve this year compared to last.

Acting Hawke's Bay area commander Inspector Martin James said the increased numbers are a direct response to a large disturbance last year which saw a police vehicle vandalised in Waimarama.

"We will be particularly heavy on the alcohol ban there."

James said the other key areas police will be focusing on are Waipatiki, Marine Parade and the Napier CBD.

They are also deploying staff to the southern beaches; Pourerere, Porangahau and Blackhead.

"Our plan is to go down as far as Herbertville if necessary."

James added there will be plenty of road checkpoints operating, particularly earlier in the evening.

The Napier City Council is running a New Year's Eve event with bands and fireworks at the Soundshell, from 7pm to midnight, and James said there would be additional police in the vicinity throughout the evening.

The Napier Soundshell being prepared for New Year's Eve celebrations. Photo / Paul Taylor

"Their purpose will be to make sure that A: it's a safe place to be, and B: that the alcohol ban is adhered to."

James said Marine Parade has historically been a really nice, pleasant environment on New Year's Eve, and they want to keep it that way.

His key messages to the public are to be sensible, respectful, and safe.

"We want everyone to have a good time, and a safe time."

The Soundshell event's headline act is Naked Gun featuring special guests Margot Pierard & Anton Wuts, with support from Izzy Lorch, The Tramps and Rezpect Dance Crew.

There will be fireworks displays at 9.45pm and midnight.

Hastings also has fireworks displays at those times at the Fiesta of Lights at the Tomoana Showgrounds.

The gates open at 8pm, with rides for children and the Pulse Band playing before the lights turn on at the normal time of 9pm.