A 44-year-old man has been arrested on three rape charges following an investigation into the potential human trafficking of migrants.

A joint operation involving Hawke’s Bay Police and Immigration New Zealand resulted in the arrest of the man.

He is due to appear in the Hastings District Court today and further charges are likely to follow.

As a result of the search warrant issued in this operation, two migrants were served Deportation Liability Notices and Immigration inquiries are continuing, a police spokesperson said.

Operation Wentworth was launched after a victim complained to Immigration about migrant exploitation and potential human trafficking last week.

This complaint was referred to Hawke’s Bay Police

“We urge anyone who may have been a victim of similar offending in Hawke’s Bay to come forward to police.

“If you are a migrant, and think you are being exploited, do not be afraid to ask Immigration or police for help,” the spokesperson said.

Police assured that any further victim complaints will be taken seriously.

Police can be contacted on 111, quote file number 231129/1010 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



