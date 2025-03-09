He said utensils for drug use and cash were found when the vehicle was searched.

A further search of the man at the police station allegedly found more methamphetamine and utensils.

“A search warrant was executed at the man’s address following his arrest,” Payne said.

“Police located approximately 680 grams of methamphetamine, alongside approximately $100,000 in cash.”

In addition, police discovered ammunition and an e-bike that was reported stolen in 2023.

The man, 56, faces charges of possessing utensils for methamphetamine use, possessing methamphetamine for supply, unlawful possession of ammunition, receiving stolen property and failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search.

“This result highlights the dedication by police staff to actively target a known offender and make an arrest that will disrupt the supply of illicit drugs in our community,” Payne said.

Ric Stevens spent many years working for the former New Zealand Press Association news agency, including as a political reporter at Parliament, before holding senior positions at various daily newspapers. He joined NZME’s Open Justice team in 2022 and is based in Hawke’s Bay. His writing in the crime and justice sphere is informed by four years of frontline experience as a probation officer.