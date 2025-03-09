Advertisement
Hawke’s Bay police find meth and $100,000 cash after armed officers stop car

Ric Stevens
By
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Police located approximately 680 grams of methamphetamine, alongside approximately $100,000 in cash. Photo / New Zealand Police

Hawke’s Bay police say they found $100,000 in cash and 680 grams of methamphetamine, along with an e-bike stolen two years ago, after armed officers stopped an alleged “known offender” on Friday.

The man is now in custody and has been remanded to reappear in the Hastings District Court on March 25.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Kris Payne said armed police stopped a “vehicle of interest” on State Highway 50 near Tikokino, Hawke’s Bay, on Friday.

“Police in attendance were armed as a precaution,” Payne said.

He said utensils for drug use and cash were found when the vehicle was searched.

A further search of the man at the police station allegedly found more methamphetamine and utensils.

“A search warrant was executed at the man’s address following his arrest,” Payne said.

“Police located approximately 680 grams of methamphetamine, alongside approximately $100,000 in cash.”

In addition, police discovered ammunition and an e-bike that was reported stolen in 2023.

The man, 56, faces charges of possessing utensils for methamphetamine use, possessing methamphetamine for supply, unlawful possession of ammunition, receiving stolen property and failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search.

“This result highlights the dedication by police staff to actively target a known offender and make an arrest that will disrupt the supply of illicit drugs in our community,” Payne said.

Ric Stevens spent many years working for the former New Zealand Press Association news agency, including as a political reporter at Parliament, before holding senior positions at various daily newspapers. He joined NZME’s Open Justice team in 2022 and is based in Hawke’s Bay. His writing in the crime and justice sphere is informed by four years of frontline experience as a probation officer.

