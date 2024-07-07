Hawke’s Bay news in brief: Seaweed exhibition at Napier’s National Aquarium of NZ

The exhibition opened in late June and runs until Sunday, September 1.

National Aquarium of NZ is presenting the exhibition in collaboration with Love Rimurimu from the Mountains to Sea Trust.

Hawke’s Bay Power Consumer Trust election of trustees

Nominations are open for the triennial election of trustees to the Hawke’s Bay Power Consumers’ Trust board.

Five trustees are elected every three years by consumers of electricity in the Hawke’s Bay Power Consumers’ Trust district which is roughly all the Napier City Council and the Hastings District Council areas.

To be eligible for nomination, a candidate must be a consumer of electricity, with their principal place of residence in the Trust district.

Nomination forms are available from the Trust office in Hastings, by downloading from the internet or by phoning the returning office.

Completed nominations must be received by 5pm on Wednesday, July 31.

Irish comedian Ed Byrne to headline comedy festival

Acclaimed Irish comedian Ed Byrne will bring his deliciously dark stand-up comedy to Hastings Toitoi stage at the end of the month with his Tragedy Plus Time show as part of the 2024 Laugh Your A** Off comedy festival.

Tragedy Plus Time has garnered five-star reviews and outstanding critical acclaim as “Best Reviewed Stand Up Show” at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2023.

In the show, Byrne will “mine the most tragic events in his life for laughs” in a performance that promises to be both poignant and uproariously funny.

The show will take place on Saturday July 27 at 8pm at Toitoi - Opera House. Tickets are available via Eventfinda and at the Hastings Isite.