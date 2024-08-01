Hawke’s Bay news in brief: One person seriously injured after car crash near Flaxmere

As a result, the auditors are unable to complete their audit opinion by the originally planned adoption date of July 31.

The council will now adopt the Long-Term Plan on August 7, 2024.

This adjustment meant the fees and charges for the 2024/2025 financial year would come into effect on August 8 2024.

The rates invoices will be mailed no later than August 14 and the due date for rates will be extended to September 13.

Lotto winners in Napier and Haumoana

Twenty-two lucky Lotto players including one from Napier and one from Haumoana are walking away with $17,979 after Lotto’s Second Division live draw on Wednesday night.

The winning Hawke’s Bay tickets were sold on MyLotto and at the Cape View Four Square in Haumoana.

Two players also won the Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $31,988.

The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from Auckland and Waikato.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold in Northland, Auckland, Hamilton, Waikato, Palmerston North, Porirua, Wellington, Tasman, Blenheim and Christchurch.



