New Zealand

Hawke’s Bay news in brief: One person seriously injured after car crash near Flaxmere

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read
One person with serious injuries after crash in Flaxmere. Photo /NZME

One person has been seriously injured after a car crash near Flaxmere on Thursday.

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on York Ave around 11.30am.

A police spokesperson said the road is currently closed and diversion are in place.

Tararua District Council Long Term Plan adoption postponed by a week

The adoption of the Tararua District 2024-2025 Long-Term Plan has been postponed by one week due to Audit NZ’s identification of some changes that need to be made in the Long-Term Plan.

As a result, the auditors are unable to complete their audit opinion by the originally planned adoption date of July 31.

The council will now adopt the Long-Term Plan on August 7, 2024.

This adjustment meant the fees and charges for the 2024/2025 financial year would come into effect on August 8 2024.

The rates invoices will be mailed no later than August 14 and the due date for rates will be extended to September 13.

Lotto winners in Napier and Haumoana

Twenty-two lucky Lotto players including one from Napier and one from Haumoana are walking away with $17,979 after Lotto’s Second Division live draw on Wednesday night.

The winning Hawke’s Bay tickets were sold on MyLotto and at the Cape View Four Square in Haumoana.

Two players also won the Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $31,988.

The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from Auckland and Waikato.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold in Northland, Auckland, Hamilton, Waikato, Palmerston North, Porirua, Wellington, Tasman, Blenheim and Christchurch.


