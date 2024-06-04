One of six bags of methamphetamine found at an Onekawa address in Napier.

Two patched gang members have been arrested after $2.2 million worth of methamphetamine, cash and drugs were found during a search in Hawke’s Bay.

A 19-year-old and 34-year-old are facing drug and firearms-related charges after the Napier raid on Tuesday night and were to appear in Hastings District Court on Wednesday.

Police said two public Safety Team (PST) officers and a Tactical Dog Team got a lot more than they bargained for when they arrived at an Onekawa address about 6.45 pm, looking for a 19-year-old man with a warrant for his arrest.

On seeing a firearm through the window, officers obtained and executed a search warrant at the property, locating a replica .22 calibre AK47, a .22 calibre pistol, 5.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, ammunition and cash.

“This was exceptional work by the officers involved,” Eastern District Crime Services Manager Detective Inspector Martin James said.

“They were at the property to undertake a fairly routine policing task, but they were also focused on the bigger picture.”

James said spotting the firearm was a big win for community safety.

“We’ve removed two firearms from the streets, and the amount of methamphetamine found at this address is significant – it is equivalent to an estimated 275,000 doses.

“If this had been sold to users within our community, it would have caused untold harm.”

The retail value of the meth was about $2.2 million.

“That’s $2.2 million that will not be going into the pockets of gang members to further their criminal activities and victimisation of vulnerable people in our towns.”