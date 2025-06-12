The woman said one of the saddest parts of her ordeal was that her father, one of the family members who did not believe her story, died before he could learn the truth.
The woman told the court that she first met her abuser when he and her family were living in another country more than a decade ago.
“I never liked you at all because I knew something was wrong with you,” she said.
In the years that followed, the victim and her family, and the man, relocated to New Zealand.
At the time the abuse began, the victim was spending the weekends at her parents’ home, where the man and his wife, the victim’s sister, also resided.
The man would go into the room where she slept at the Hastings address and sexually violate her.
He did this “almost on a weekly basis” for more than four years.
The abuse came to an end around 2022 and the man went on to be charged with two counts of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection – one specifically for the first time he did it, and a representative charge for all the subsequent occasions.
He was also charged with indecent assault, relating to a time when he touched her through her underwear and asked her for sex.
Man denied offending happened
The man denied the abuse had happened but was found guilty by Judge Duncan Harvey after a trial in February.
The man was also convicted of family violence against his wife, including a time when he swung a knife at her in a car and another when he grabbed her by the hair and pulled her around a room.
He pushed her to the ground on another occasion, causing her to fall on to her stomach when she was more than 30 weeks pregnant.
Judge Harvey sent the man to prison for seven years for the sexual offending and added a cumulative sentence of 18 months for the family violence, resulting in an overall sentence of eight years and six months.
The court was told the man was an overstayer who would be deported upon release from prison.
Judge Harvey’s decision after the trial recorded parts of a police interview the sexual abuse victim gave in which she recalled the point where she had “had enough”.
“I told [my sister] and my Dad about it, and both didn’t believe me,” she said.
“What makes the evidence so important in my view, however, is that it establishes that from the time the defendant arrived in New Zealand, he had a sexual interest in [his sister-in-law].
“I found [the woman] to be a very careful witness. During the course of her evidence, it was put to her on a number of occasions that she was a liar.
“On each occasion, she quietly and calmly said that she would not lie about things like this.
“Despite various propositions being put to her, she remained consistent, and she did not retract or modify what she had already said.”
Judge Harvey said that the woman’s explanation for not complaining earlier also rang true, and research had established “very clearly” that victims of sexual abuse do not necessarily avoid their abuser, because of family dynamics.
He found the man guilty of the sexual violation and indecent assault charges.
At the sentencing hearing, the woman said that “the darkness lifted” when she heard that the man had been found guilty.
