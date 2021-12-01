Hawke's Bay Lotto player wins $333,000 in first division

A Hawke's Bay Lotto player will be celebrating, and maybe kicking themselves just a little too, after a $333,333 first division win.
Three players around New Zealand won first division on Wednesday night, sharing the $1 million prize pool.
But one of them, a MyLotto player from Auckland, also picked the Powerball number and took home an extra $6m as a result.
The Hawke's Bay MyLotto player missed out on the Powerball number, along with a player from Southland, but the consolation first division prize will do just fine.
The Auckland winner is the twentieth Powerball winner so far this year and comes just over a week after a Tauranga couple won $10.3 million with Powerball.
Strike Four rolled over and will be $600,000 on Saturday night.